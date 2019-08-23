Body identified as missing Meriden mother

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified human remains found in Connecticut as a missing 31-year-old mother of two from Meriden.

Perrie Mason went missing last Saturday. Her remains were found in an industrial park in Waterbury on Wednesday.

Police declined to say Friday if they know how she died.

Mason's ex-fiance, Jason Watson, who worked in that industrial park, was arrested at the couple's apartment Tuesday. He faces charges including assault related to a domestic violence incident involving Mason last week.

A judge ordered Watson held on $650,000 bond when he was arraigned Wednesday.

No charges have yet been filed in Mason's death, but police say Watson is considered a suspect.

An arrest warrant says Watson denied the domestic violence charges and told police he would never harm Mason.