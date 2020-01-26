Body of person found in burned-out RV in southeast Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating what caused a fire in a recreational vehicle that killed one person.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday in southeastern Omaha, just blocks from the Missouri River. Arriving firefighters who extinguished the blaze found a person dead inside. Officials had not identified the person by Sunday.

Richard Sterba, who lives in a house next to where the RV was parked, told the Omaha World-Herald he heard explosions that woke him up Saturday, saw the flames and called 911. Sterba said he suspects the fire was caused by propane tanks a person living in the RV had been using to keep it warm.