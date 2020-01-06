Bond set at $1M for suspect in fatal shooting near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Bond was set at $1 million cash Monday for a Aberdeen area man charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a man who was in a relationship with his daughter.

Jarrett Jones, 48, of Bath made his first court appearance Monday. The judge rejected a request by Jones' attorney to reduce bond to $500,000.

Prosecutor Ross Aldentaller argued for high bond, saying the victim was shot once from about five feet away and a second time while the victim was on the ground and the shooter stood over him.

Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Jon Schumacher early on Jan. 2. Defense attorney Marshall Lovrien said Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones' daughter and had made threats against her, the Aberdeen News reported.

According to court records, Jones' daughter showed investigators photos of bruises she received from Schumacher. Court documents also indicate Schumacher was arrested on charges of driving under the influence hours before he was shot. Schumacher was driving a pickup owned by Jarrett Jones, who retrieved the vehicle after Schumacher was arrested.

Jarrett Jones found three or four guns belonging to Schumacher inside the pickup Schumacher had been driving, according to court documents. Schumacher called Jones' daughter asking for a ride, and when she refused, he called his ex-wife and demanded a ride to Jarrett Jones' home.

Lovrien said Schumacher had previously made threats toward Jones' daughter and said he was going to kill her. The morning of the shooting, Lovrien said, Schumacher broke into Jarrett Jones' shop and refused to leave.

Jarrett Jones and another man who was in the shop told investigators that Schumacher was shot twice and then fell to the ground. But according to court records, video surveillance shows Schumacher was shot once and fell to the ground, and then was shot a second time shortly after he reached toward his pocket.