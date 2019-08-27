Both sides rest in ex-DEA agent's trial; jury to get case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After calling one rebuttal expert, prosecutors have rested their case against former drug agent Chad Scott.

The jury is likely to begin deliberating charges Tuesday afternoon. Scott faces seven counts, including perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports closing arguments will begin at 1 p.m.

Tuesday's testimony from former Drug Enforcement Administration official John Bryfonski sought to mitigate testimony from another former DEA leader, George Cazenavette, a defense witness.

Cazenavette argued Scott's acceptance of a pickup from a drug dealer as a surrendered asset was standard and not a violation of DEA policy or federal law.

Bryfonski argued the opposite, taking special exception to Cazenavette's assertion that taking drug dealers off the street was more important than whether small rules were broken.

___

