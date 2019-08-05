Boy charged with kidnapping for taking car with kids inside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who police say carjacked a vehicle in upstate New York with two children inside and drove off as their mother held on to the car is facing kidnapping and other charges.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports the mother of the 6- and 7-year-old children was standing outside the parked car when the teen approached and got into the driver's seat Sunday afternoon in Syracuse.

Syracuse police say the mother was dragged as she hung onto the car to try to stop the driver.

Another driver drove in front of the car to stop it.

Police say the teen, whose name was not released because of his age, ran away but was later caught by an "unknown citizen."

The children were not harmed. The mother suffered minor injuries.