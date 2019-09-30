Brazil businessman Eike Batista gets 8-year prison sentence

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian businessman Eike Batista has been found guilty of market manipulation and sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison.

The federal court's decision released on Monday also includes an 82.8 million reals (nearly $20 million) fine.

Batista was once Brazil's riches man. The former oil and mining magnate was found guilty of using information not yet disclosed to the markets for his own benefit.

Police arrested Batista last month while investigating suspicious money transactions of around 800 million reals (about $203 million).

Batista was already serving a 30-year sentence under house arrest for corruption and money laundering.

His lawyers were not immediately available to comment on the court's ruling and say whether they would appeal.