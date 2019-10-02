Buffalo, NY man gets prison for killing his grandmother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the beating and strangulation death of his grandmother.

Alec Swiderski of Buffalo was sentenced on Tuesday.

The victim, 74-year-old Pamela Toy, was killed last December in the home she shared with her grandson.

Swiderski pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August.