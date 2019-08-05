Bus driver arrested for locking woman in luggage compartment

A Peter Pan bus driver was arrested on reckless endangerment charges after a passenger called 911 to report she was locked in the luggage compartment in a moving bus. The driver identified as 49-year-old Wendy Helena Alberty, of East Lyme, allegedly locked the female passenger in the compartment while she was trying to retrieve items from her bag on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2019. Alberty then drove off with the woman locked inside the luggage compartment, state police said.

BOSTON (AP) — A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle's luggage compartment.

Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.

Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.

The woman told authorities a female driver locked her inside while she retrieved items from her bag.

Police charged 49-year-old Wendy Alberty with unlawful restraint and other offenses. Alberty was not driving at the time but was on the bus as a passenger.

She was freed on $2,000 bail. Her case wasn't listed in court records and it's unclear if she has a lawyer.