California man wanted in killing linked to 2 more deaths

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive wanted in connection with the slaying of a woman has been linked to the killings of two other people in inland Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that the suspect, Phillip Williamson, knew all three victims. The exact relationships were not disclosed.

The department says the 37-year-old is at large and should be considered dangerous.

Williamson was wanted in the death of 35-year-old Brandi Jones, who was found dead in her car in Apple Valley on Aug. 30.

The San Bernardino Sun reports investigators now believe Williamson also killed 43-year-old Jason Culberson and 37-year-old Melissa Graetz. Deputies conducting a welfare check Sept. 3 found the couple dead inside a home in Hesperia.

The newspaper says Williamson has past convictions including assault with a firearm.