Capitol Watch: Cuomo wants new law on domestic terrorism

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to create a new crime of domestic terrorism for mass shootings or other large-scale killings motivated by bias.

The Democrat says his proposal would apply to acts like the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, where authorities say the shooter targeted Mexicans.

He cited other shootings in recent years targeting Jewish people, the LGBTQ community and African Americans.

The proposed Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act would apply to mass-casualty incidents resulting in death and injury that targeted victims based on factors including race, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, religion or sexual orientation.

Those found guilty of the crime would face life in prison without parole — the same penalty prescribed in the state's existing anti-terror law.