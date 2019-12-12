Car seized from man accused of impersonating police officer

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer by installing lights and a siren in his 2009 Bentley and attempting to pull over at least one driver.

Christopher Ted Duluk, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer, Lee County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Bentley also had a yellow state of Florida license plate with LED police-style lights, the agency said. In addition, the car had a “speed measurement device” that is similar to what is commonly used by law enforcement officers. The car also had police-style antennas.

Deputies seized the vehicle for forfeiture, using the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

“Duluk is not a state employee, and he is not authorized to operate any state vehicles or be in possession of a State of Florida license plate,” the Facebook posting said.

Duluk was released from jail on Thursday. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.