Carjacking suspect, 19, shot by police in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man allegedly carrying a rifle was in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis police, authorities said

The man, identified as Isaiah Batteast, was suspected in a carjacking. He faced preliminary charges of attempted robbery and carrying a handgun without a license, police said.

Police were called to an attempted carjacking early Saturday in a residential area of the city. Officers allegedly encountered two suspects around 3:30 a.m. and ordered Batteast to drop the rifle he was carrying. Police said he refused and officers shot to disarm him.

The other suspect was a juvenile who complied with officer commansd and was taken into custody.

No listed phone number for Batteast could be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.

No police officers were injured in the confrontation.

The department’s Critical Incident Response Team and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the shooting.