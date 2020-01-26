Central Missouri woman accused of killing 80-year-old mother

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Officers in central Missouri have arrested a 62-year-old woman accused of stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death.

Callaway County sheriff's deputies on Friday found the body of Frances Keel, 80, at a home in Guthrie, an unincorporated township about 10 miles southwest of Fulton, the Fulton Sun reported. The elderly woman had been stabbed several times, and deputies found a 9.5-inch knife in the home believed to be the murder weapon, investigators said.

Deputies made the discovery after a concerned family member called authorities, saying Keel's daughter, Lola Katherine Crews, had confided that she killed Keel. The family member also told authorities that Crews suffers from schizophrenia.

Deputies arrested Crews on Friday, and an arrest document says Crews may have been suffering from "some sort of mental crisis" while being interviewed by deputies. Crews confessed to the killing and told deputies she believed her mother was going to have her "committed for life," the document says.

Prosecutors on Saturday charged Crews with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Crews is being held without bond at the Callaway County Jail.