Charge tossed against Virginia Beach worker for comments

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a disturbing the peace charge against a Virginia Beach city employee who told a manager that the gunman in the mass shooting in May probably snapped because of supervisors like her.

The Virginian-Pilot reports General District Court Judge Gene Woolard said Wednesday that the issue "sounds like a huge personnel matter" but not a criminal one.

The newspaper reported 48-year-old human services worker Elizabeth Mann told managers that the slayings of 11 city employees and a building contractor could have been prevented. A partial recording of the June 3 meeting revealed that Mann, who was fired from her job, also told supervisor Wendy Swallow that Swallow was the type of person who pushed the city engineer DeWayne Craddock to act on May 31.

