Charges dropped against police chief in military gear case

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Flint-area police chief arrested amid an investigation into his department's use of thousands of pieces of surplus military equipment, including parachutes and mine detectors.

The Flint Journal reports that a Genesee District Court judge ruled Monday there was not enough evidence to send Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny to trial for embezzlement and obstruction of justice.

Kenny was charged in August 2018 and placed on unpaid leave from the police department.

County Sheriff Robert Pickell has said an investigation alleged government money was deposited into a personal bank account and equipment was given to friends and family. The sheriff says records show the 2-person police department received about 4,000 pieces of equipment through a federal program with a retail value of $2.7 million.

