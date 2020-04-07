Charges filed in disappearance of Missouri man in 2018

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with abandoning a corpse in the case of a central Missouri man who was missing for more than a year before his remains were found and identified.

The sheriff's departments in Audrain and Callaway counties announced in joint news release Tuesday that 39-year-old Timothy Sullins, of Raymondsville, was charged in Callaway County in the death of Matthew Beauchamp, of Mexico.

Beauchamp’s family reported him missing in April 2019 after they hadn't heard from him since September 2018. His remains were found near a county road west of Mokane on Dec. 21.

KMIZ-TV reports Sullins was arrested Wednesday and released on bond Saturday.

The news release says Beauchamp is believed to have died from a drug overdose at a Callaway County home in 2018.

Investigators allege Sullins and another person moved Beauchamp’s body. Deputies say the other person has since died.