Chicago police sergeant wounded by suspect in fatal shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police sergeant was wounded Wednesday as he followed a pickup truck alleged to be driven by a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that was observed by police officers working another case.

The unidentified sergeant, a 20-year veteran, is being treated at Stroger Hospital for a gunshot wound to the wrist and is in stable condition, said Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck.

The sergeant and other officers were involved in an undercover investigation when they observed a suspect shoot a person in the head on a West Side street. The suspect got into a white pickup, which the sergeant followed, Beck said. When the suspect noticed he was being followed, he got out the pickup and fired several shots at the sergeant, returned to the pickup and drove off.

As the sergeant was being taken to the hospital in another police vehicle, he and other officers encountered the pickup again and gave chase, Beck said. The pickup crashed into a stationary object and the suspect was arrested after a short chase. A gun was recovered.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or the person he allegedly shot.