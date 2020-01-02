Chiropractor accused of sexual misconduct surrenders license

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A chiropractor who was accused of sexual misconduct with patients has surrendered his Kansas medical license.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts wrote in the order filed Tuesday that Eric Hawkins exploited his relationship with patients through “acts of sexual misconduct and/or improper sexual contact." The board ordered him to pay $1,246 in costs associated with the proceedings.

Hawkins had his license suspended in July 2018 shortly before he was formally charged with sexually assaulting three women. He was ultimately acquitted of raping a then-16-year-old girl in 2015 and committing aggravated sexual battery against a then-22-year-old woman last year.

He then pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge in a case involving a third patient. His defense attorney Christopher Joseph said Hawkins was sloppy and should have better explained his procedures to the women. But Joseph said Hawkins didn't molest them.