Cloquet man charged with killing girlfriend, her son, fetus

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Minnesota on Tuesday charged a Cloquet man with killing his girlfriend, her toddler son and unborn child last weekend.

Sheldon Thompson, 33, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Jackie DeFoe, her 1-year-old son, Kevin, and her fetus. Bail was set at $1 million, and Thompson remains in jail.

The bodies of the victims were found at their Cloquet home on the Fond du Lac Reservation on Saturday. The Star Tribune reports DeFoe was 13 weeks pregnant. According to the complaint, she was found in a closet with her throat slit and “several deep lacerations on her body.” Her son was found in another room with bruising around his head. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

According to the charges, Thompson "told a number of people that he killed (DeFoe) and her child." Thompson was found Sunday night in a wooded area, with help from a State Patrol helicopter and a Carlton County tracking dog,

Authorities still don't know a motive. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping investigate.

Thompson was granted a public defender Tuesday, but online court records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He is due back in court Monday.