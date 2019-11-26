Colorado man to pay $6 million in wrongful death lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — A convicted Colorado man has agreed to pay $6 million to the parents of Shanann Watts, his pregnant wife he killed last year.

The Denver Post reported Monday that a judge ordered Christopher Watts last week to pay the money to Frank and Sandy Rzucek ending the civil case.

Authorities say the Rzucek couple filed the lawsuit last year on the same day Watts pleaded guilty to killing his wife and two young daughters in August 2018.

Officials say Watts never fought the lawsuit agreeing to the amount earlier this month.

Authorities say the figure includes $1 million for each of the deaths, $3 million for emotional pain and is expected to grow at an 8% annual interest rate.

The Rzucek family declined to comment through Greeley attorney Steven Lambert.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com