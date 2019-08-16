Colorado police officer not charged in shooting, killing man

DENVER (AP) — Colorado investigators say a Westminster police officer will not face criminal charges after he shot and killed a man who attacked him.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the officer was investigating a report that someone was acting erratically and throwing rocks outside a suburban Denver apartment complex in April.

Officials say the suspect identified as 23-year-old Kevin Beasley Jr. tried to grab the officer's gun when he arrived.

Witnesses reported Beasley was punching the officer before being shot within two minutes of police arriving.

Officials say the officer was justified in using deadly physical force to defend himself.

Authorities say Beasley was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officials say the officer was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

