Columnist says town board member attacked him, threw phone

CARMEL, N.Y. (AP) — A columnist who covers local tax issues in New York says a town board member threw a water bottle at his head, grabbed his cellphone and threw it, breaking the screen.

Journal News columnist David McKay Wilson filed a complaint with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department after he said Carmel Town Board member Michael Barile attacked him during a public meeting Wednesday.

Wilson has spent months reporting for the Journal News about Barile's alleged failure to comply with conditions of a county permit that allowed him to install a sewer line at his restaurant. He has also reported on Barile's involvement in the town's purchase of land at Swan Cove on Lake Mahopac.

A phone message was left at a number listed for Barile.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com