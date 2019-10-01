Conclusion in fatal shooting revised after officer's conduct

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has amended its conclusion in a review of a police officer's fatal shooting of a man in 2016.

The Claremont officer, Ian Kibbe, is no longer with the department. He's been sentenced to community service and ordered not to seek further employment in New Hampshire law enforcement following charges related to falsifying documentation of evidence.

As part of its investigation, the attorney general's office reviewed the circumstances surrounding Kibbe's fatal shooting of Cody Lafont. In 2016, its report concluded that Kibbe's actions were justified. No criminal charges were filed against him.

Based on a review and considering questions raised about Kibbe's credibility, the office says it can no longer conclude that Kibbe's actions were justified. It has now concluded it could not disprove Kibbe's self-defense claim.