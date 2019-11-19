Condemned Tennessee inmate’s supporters seek clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Supporters of Tennessee death row inmate Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman are kicking off a clemency campaign amid uncertainty over whether his death sentence will be upheld.

Abdur'Rahman (AHB'-dur-RAK'-mahn) was sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of Patrick Daniels, who was stabbed to death.

After 32 years on death row, Nashville’s district attorney agreed in August to convert his sentence to life in prison over claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Less than a month later, Tennessee’s attorney general appealed the agreement.

During a “ Justice for Abu ” event Tuesday at American Baptist College, speakers included several people who have visited the inmate for years. They said he’s not the same man who went to prison three decades ago and they spoke about his role as a peacemaker on death row.