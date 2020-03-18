Connecticut officer found justified in fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who fatally shot an 18-year-old after running in front of his car and firing through the windshield was justified in using deadly force, a state prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy determined that Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier believed the car was about to hit him and his life was in danger.

Police said Anthony Jose Vega Cruz drove his car at Eulizier after fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a brief chase.

Police dash-cam and business surveillance videos show Eulizier running in front of the car while it is stopped briefly during the April 2019 chase. Eulizier yells, "Show me your hands," several times and fires two shots through the windshield when the teenager drives at him.

Vega Cruz died two days later at a hospital, while a passenger, his 18-year-old girlfriend, was not injured.

“Officer Eulizier discharged his firearm in fear that the operator was about to run him over and that he would lose his own life,” Hardy wrote in a report. “His belief that deadly force was needed to defend himself and others from the use or imminent use of deadly physical force was objectively reasonable and therefore justified.”

Vega Cruz's relatives and the NAACP called for Eulizier to be arrested, while the family's lawyers described the officer as a "ticking time bomb" because of problems he had at another police department. Eulizier is black, while Vega Cruz was Hispanic.

The family's lawyers, Ben Crump and Michael Jefferson, said there was no reason for Eulizier to run in front of the car and create a dangerous situation. They also cited personnel records that said Eulizier had problems handling stressful situations and made tactical mistakes when he was a Manchester officer from 2015 until 2018.

Eulizier's lawyer, Elliot Spector, has said Eulizier felt he had to run in front of the car, when it stopped briefly, because he couldn't see the driver through the darkly tinted door windows.

Spector also said the Manchester documents portray Eulizier unfairly. While Eulizier did make "some rookie mistakes," the records pertain only to a small fraction of Eulizier's time on the Manchester force and don't show all the good he did, Spector said.