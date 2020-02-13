Cops: Drunk driver with toddler in SUV hits police cruiser

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who was driving drunk with an improperly secured toddler in the back seat of an SUV struck a Pittsburgh police cruiser and nearly hit some officers with his vehicle before he was captured after a brief chase, authorities said,.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, when the cruiser with three officers inside was struck by the SUV. None of the officers were injured, and two of them got out of the cruiser and told the SUV driver to stay parked.

However, authorities said the man instead drove off — nearly striking the officers — and eventually hit two other vehicles, authorities said. No one was injured in those incidents

The pursuit soon ended and the SUV driver was taken into custody. Officers found a toddler in the backseat of the SUV, who they say was not properly buckled in, but she wasn't hurt in the crash. The girl was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was later turned over to her mother.

The SUV driver will face charges, authorities said. His name has not been released, and authorities have not said if he was related to the child who was in the SUV.

The incident remain under investigation, authorities said.