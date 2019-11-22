Coroner IDs teen killed by police in Henderson robbery call

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Henderson police responding to an armed robbery that left a wounded employee locked in a fast-food restaurant freezer.

The Clark County coroner said Friday that Kenneth Simeus Jr. died at a hospital following the 7:15 p.m. Wednesday shooting in a busy commercial area not far from the Sunset Station hotel-casino.

Henderson police say at least one officer shot Simeus, who had two handguns and fired at officers who found him after arriving when the wounded 35-year-old male restaurant employee activated a panic alarm in the freezer.

No officers were injured.

The employee was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot to the chest.

Police say Simeus was a suspect in several armed robberies of stores and businesses in the area.