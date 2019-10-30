County prosecutor won't charge officer in fatal shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont county prosecutor says he won't be filing charges against the Montpelier police officer who shot and killed a suspect displaying what turned out to be a pellet gun.

An investigation determined that Montpelier Police Cp. Chad Bean will not be charged for firing the Aug. 9 shots that killed 62-year-old Mark Johnson.

The Times Argus reports that Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault has written a letter to the Vermont State Police about his decision.

The Vermont Attorney General's office is also investigating the shooting. Its decision in the case has not yet been released.

Police say Johnson was shot twice with a patrol rifle after failing to respond to police commands to drop a pistol. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

