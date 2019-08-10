Court rejects appeal of man convicted in drug deal killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut court has rejected the appeal of a New Haven man who is serving a 55-year prison sentence for killing another man during what was supposed to be a marijuana deal.

Three judges on the state Appellate Court ruled against Jaquwan Burton on Friday.

A jury convicted Burton of murder and weapons charges in the February 2014 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kyle Brown-Edwards in New Haven. Police said Burton arranged to buy marijuana from Brown-Edwards but instead shot him in the face.

Burton argued during his appeal that police illegally searched his girlfriend's room and found the gun used in the crime, and that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence about two eyewitnesses who could not identify Burton as the shooter from a photo array.