Court rejects news media bid for gunman’s school records

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio appellate court has rejected an effort by news media organizations to obtain the school records of a gunman who killed nine people in Dayton.

The three 2nd Court of Appeals judges Wednesday upheld Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools’ denial of access to the high school files of Connor Betts.

Police killed Betts to end an Aug. 4 massacre in Dayton’s entertainment district.

The court ruled the news organizations hadn’t established a clear legal right to the records. The district argued that such records are generally protected by federal and state laws.

The organizations that sued could appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court. The Associated Press is among them.

State Attorney General Dave Yost had argued that federal privacy protections don't apply after a student's death.