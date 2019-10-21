Court upholds dismissal of indictment in couple's killing

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a murder indictment against a man accused of killing a couple who believed they were meeting him to buy a replica of a 1966 Mustang convertible.

Ronnie Adrian Towns was indicted in March 2015 on charges including murder in the killings of Elrey and June Runion. Prosecutors allege Towns lured the couple to rural McRae from their home in Marietta with a bogus promise of a classic car mentioned in a Craigslist ad.

Towns' lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, arguing some of the grand jurors hadn't been selected randomly as required by law.

The trial court dismissed the indictment, and the state appealed. A divided high court on Monday upheld the dismissal.