DA: No charges for man who shot neighbor with crossbow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A district attorney in North Carolina says no charges will be filed against a man who shot and killed a neighbor with a crossbow.

News sources report District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a news release on Wednesday that 20-year-old Antonio Quinton Eaton-deRosa acted in self-defense when he shot 58-year-old Frank Tate Sr. on Sept. 22.

Lee cited eyewitnesses who said Tate approached Eaton-deRosa, and that Eaton-deRosa was trying to leave when Tate moved toward him in a threatening manner. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the men had been arguing over the use of the workshop at the trailer park where they lived.

Sheriff’s office Col. Chris Thomas said Eaton-DeRosa stayed at the scene after calling 911 and cooperated with investigators, saying he fired the crossbow in self-defense.