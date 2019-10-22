https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/DC-man-charged-with-sex-abuse-of-girl-at-14552235.php
DC man charged with sex abuse of girl at community center
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation's capital have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a community center.
A police statement says Rakim Davis was taken into custody Saturday and charged with first-degree child sex abuse.
Citing a police report, news outlets report the girl was assaulted just outside the Malcolm X Opportunity Center on Oct. 12. The center is less than half a mile away from the Malcolm X Elementary School.
Authorities didn't immediately release further detail on the abuse or how Davis is connected to the child. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.
View Comments