Dead child found at Mississippi hotel; police seek woman

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio woman killed a child in Mississippi and is on the run with two other children who may be in danger, police said.

Police in Mississippi and Louisiana said in statements that they are seeking information about 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio.

The Hattiesburg American reports a dead child was found Tuesday at a hotel in Laurel, Mississippi, after Oates left, and that police issued a first-degree murder warrant for Oates.

Surveillance video shows Oates leaving the Hampton Inn on Tuesday morning with 9-year-old Mark Anthony Oates and 6-year-old Justin Lamar Oates, police said. Officers say the two are Oates' children and are “believed to be in imminent danger.”

It was unclear whether the child who was found dead was related to Oates or the missing children.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Wednesday that he would release more information about the child's death later.