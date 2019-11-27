Dealer pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl tablets

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland say that a drug dealer has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in tablets made to resemble other pain medicine.

A news release from federal prosecutors issued Wednesday said that 42-year-old Earl Joseph Morris pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents say that an undercover detective purchased about 30 fentanyl tablets from Morris in November 2018. Later, prosecutors say investigators used search warrants to seize nearly 1,900 fentanyl tablets from his home and vehicle.

He faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison at his sentencing, scheduled for February 2020.