Delaware authorities investigating fatal industrial accident

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been killed in an accident at a landscaping company.

Authorities say troopers were called to The Bros Landscaping business in Millsboro about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the owner of the business found 34-year-old Jose Zamora-Rivera of Milton pinned underneath a dump truck he was working on.

Zamora-Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.