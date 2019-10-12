Delaware man gets life in prison in fatal shooting at party

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal shooting of another man at a party last year.

The Delaware News Journal on Saturday reported 20-year-old Lincoln resident Ahmir Bailey was sentenced in the May 2018 death of Jameir Vann-Robinson in Dover.

Court records show Bailey and a co-defendant told police they got into an argument with Vann-Robinson and shot him using bullets they had stolen days earlier from a sporting goods store. A witness told police Vann-Robinson was leaving a party when the argument ensued.

Vann-Robinson died at a hospital.

The newspaper reports Bailey was convicted of multiple counts including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Bailey.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com