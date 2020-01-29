Delaware teens charged with attack at mental health facility

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two teenage boys were charged with assaulting a 13-year-old girl inside a Delaware mental health facility on Monday, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a fight just before 11:30 a.m. at Sun Behavioral Delaware in Georgetown, the department told news outlets. Police didn't say what led to the fight.

Officers charged a 17-year-old boy from Millsboro with second-degree assault, strangulation and conspiracy and a 13-year-old boy from Frankford with second-degree assault and conspiracy, department spokesman Det. Joey Melvin said.

Both juveniles were arraigned at Sussex County Family Court and released on unsecured bond, according to the department.