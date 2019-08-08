Deputies find dog on meth while searching suspect's home

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they encountered an aggressive dog on methamphetamine while searching a North Carolina property where a suspect stashed a stolen boat, chain saws and a motorcycle.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying the case began Tuesday when deputies stopped a suspect towing a lawn mower that was reported stolen from a police department. Authorities say they found oxycodone in Matthew Denton Pope's vehicle.

Investigators then searched Pope's home and found more stolen items, the release says. Animal Control officers were called because a dog there was acting aggressively and strangely. Authorities say the dog tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pope was being held Thursday on charges including drug possession and possessing stolen goods. A woman answering a phone listing for him declined to speak to a reporter.