Deputy, suspect wounded in shootout in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Pensacola while assisting with a medical call, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home to provide support for an ambulance crew, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Pensacola Naval Air Station, where a gunman killed three people and wounded eight others — including two Escambia County deputies — last week.

On Wednesday, Daniel Hux, 41, called emergency services for assistance, Morgan said. During a rambling call where he discussed domestic issues, he eventually told the dispatcher that he needed an ambulance.

Two deputies initially responded to the home. One deputy went to check on a noise in the car port area and was confronted by Hux.

“Gunshots were exchanged almost immediately,” Morgan said.

Hux and the deputy both suffered several gunshot wounds, and both were expected to survive. Morgan said the deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital by other law enforcement officers.

“He will survive this incident," Morgan said. “I've spoken both with he and his wife at the local hospital, and we're all praying for his recovery.”

No clear motive was provided for the shooting, but an earlier social media post from the sheriff's office said the deputies had been responding to a suicide threat.

Wednesday's shooting comes less than a week after two other Escambia County deputies were shot and wounded while responding to the attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Both were expected to recover.

Morgan said he's thankful that all three of his deputies survived the shootings.

“We're stretched thin, as far as that goes, and psychologically it has a tremendous effect on everybody,” Morgan said.

State law enforcement official will investigate the shooting. No charges were immediately reported for Hux.