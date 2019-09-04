Doctor sentenced to 4 years for illegal opioid distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A doctor convicted of illegally prescribing opioids to his patients in West Virginia has been sentenced to four years in prison.

News outlets cited a statement from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office on Tuesday in reporting the sentence for 58-year-old Dr. Felix Brizuela Jr.

Brizuela was convicted in federal court in Clarksburg earlier this year on 15 counts of distributing controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

Prosecutors say Brizuela distributed oxycodone, fentanyl and oxymorphone without a legitimate medical purpose in Monongalia County between 2013 and 2015.