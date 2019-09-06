Driver accused of striking woman charged with leaving scene

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A driver accused of striking one of two pedestrians killed in Roseville last January is charged with leaving the scene of the collision.

A criminal complaint says 62-year-old Ronald Jacobson was the second motorist to hit a woman as she and a man were crossing the street. A pickup truck driver initially hit Robert Buxton and Meridith Aikens, who died at the scene.

The Star Tribune reports the complaint says Jacobson drank 10 beers at the Tin Cup bar before getting behind the wheel and striking Aikens. A citizen tip led police to Jacobson. Authorities say he admitted that he did not stop at the scene and that he never called police to say his car was involved in the incident.

Jacobson is charged felony failure to stop at the scene of a traffic collision causing injury or death.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com