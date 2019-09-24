Elko man guilty of eluding police; attempted murder dropped

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko County man has been found guilty of two counts of eluding law officers during a high-speed chase in December after prosecutors withdrew an attempted murder charge.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported Monday an Elko District Court jury also found 38-year-old Tony Pressler guilty of one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle but found him innocent of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Pressler originally was accused of trying to run over an Elko police officer pursuing him as a domestic violence suspect.

Defense attorney Diana Hillewaert said prosecutors couldn't prove Pressler was driving the pickup truck involved.

Elko County District Attorney Mark Mills said he withdrew the murder charge a day after jury deliberations began because he didn't think the evidence wasn't strong enough to prove Pressler's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

