Ex-ICE agent faces federal charges for impersonating officer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement now faces a federal indictment after allegedly impersonating an immigration officer in an attempt to help an inmate escape from a local jail in Kansas.

Forty-two-year-old Andrew J. Pleviak was indicted Wednesday with false impersonation of a federal officer.

He is accused of falsely identifying himself as another man who is an actual ICE agent in an effort on Sept. 3 to free an inmate held at the Kingman County jail. He allegedly provided a sheriff's deputy a memorandum on ICE letterhead falsely claiming the inmate was an important confidential informant and saying that ICE would drop the detainer on him.

Pleviak also faces state charges , including attempted aiding of escape, false impersonation and forgery. His defense attorney declined comment.