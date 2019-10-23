Ex-IRS agent from Utah gets federal prison in Vegas tax case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 72-year-old former Internal Revenue Service employee from Salt Lake City has been sentenced in Las Vegas to almost three years in federal prison for tax evasion and obstruction.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich (tru-TAN'-itsh) said Wednesday that a judge also ordered Craig Orrock on Tuesday to pay $924,000 in restitution and to serve three years of supervised release.

Orrock is a former lawyer. His defense attorney, Benjamin Durham, didn't immediately respond to messages about the sentence.

A jury convicted Orrock in May after Trutanich says evidence showed Orrock failed to pay taxes for 22 years and used bank accounts, trusts and other names to hide his assets from IRS collection agents.

Prosecutors say Orrock used an entity called Arville Properties LLC to hide a $1.5 million property sale in 2007.