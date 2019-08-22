Ex-SC official to stay in jail after prostitution bust

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former member of the board that oversees South Carolina highways will have to stay in jail until a federal court hearing to determine if he violated probation when authorities say he tried to hire a prostitute.

Prosecutors said John Hardee texted an undercover officer posing as a prostitute and arranged a $40 sex act just hours after he was sentenced Aug. 7 to probation and house arrest but not jail time for obstructing a bribery investigation.

News outlets report the 72-year-old former state Department of Transportation commissioner was brought into court Wednesday in a wheelchair because of a recent fall following knee and back surgery.

A hearing to decide if Hardee violated probation hasn't been scheduled.

Hardee had faced up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge.