Ex-San Diego deputy pleads guilty to attacking 16 women

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to assault and battery on 16 women — but not to sexually attacking them.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 33-year-old Richard Fischer entered pleas Monday to four felonies and three misdemeanors involving the women. He now could face up to five years in prison.

The women said Fischer groped, hugged or tried to kiss them while on the job.

However, only two sexual misconduct charges were filed against Fischer, and those were dropped.

Fischer and the Sheriff's Department are also named in numerous lawsuits. The county already has paid out $900,000 to settle several suits.