Ex-TV station bookkeeper gets prison for embezzlement

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A longtime bookkeeper was sentenced to prison after admitting she embezzled over half a million dollars from a Southern Oregon television station, along with thousands from a relative with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Mail Tribune reports Anne Knifong of Gold Hill was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court to two years in prison and ordered to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars to California Oregon Broadcasting Inc., the parent company of KOBI-TV.

She pleaded guilty to criminal mistreatment, aggravated theft and aggravated identity theft charges.

Deputy District Attorney Zori Cook said Knifong stole more than $700,000 from the television station between 2012 and 2017 but some of the thefts occurred outside the statute of limitations.

Justin Rosas, Knifong’s lawyer, called his client’s behavior a “terrible mistake” that Knifong deeply regrets. Rosas said a family situation was the motivation for her crimes.