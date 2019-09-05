Ex-airline executive pleads guilty to stealing nearly $1M

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to charges she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from an airline and a hospitality company that both employed her as a marketing executive.

Court records show 47-year-old Rebecca Jelfo faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison following her guilty plea on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10.

A court filing says Jelfo used false and inflated invoices from vendors for marketing services or products to defraud her former employers out of more than $855,000. The fling says Jelfo used fraudulently obtained money to cover personal credit card debts and expenses.

Court filings describe Jelfo's former employers as a global airline and a global hospitality company but don't name them.