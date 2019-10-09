Ex-assisted living staffer sentenced for stealing funds

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — The former business manager of an assisted living facility has been sentenced for stealing about $237,000 from an elderly victim under her care.

Marcella Drakeford received a 27-month prison term Tuesday. The 46-year-old Fort Pierce, Florida resident must also pay $237,258 in restitution.

Drakeford pleaded guilty in April to mail fraud.

Prosecutors say that beginning in December 2016, Drakeford agreed to help manage her victim's financial affairs and pay for her care at the Morristown site.

She was granted limited access to the victim's checking account. But unbeknownst to the victim or her guardian, Drakeford had already gained fraudulent access to the victim's credit card account and had several cards issued in her name.

Drakeford used the cards for personal expenditures. She paid those bills by writing checks drawn on the victim's checking account, all without her permission.